Andy Wood was found fatally injured close to a green space off Waterson Vale, in Chelmsford, at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital but, sadly, later died.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and remains in custody.

Andy, who was 16 and from Braintree, was described as "kind" and "loving" in a tribute from his family.

Andy Wood has been described as a beacon of positivity by former school Honywood (Image: Essex Police)

Tributes to the teenager following the tragic incident have continue to pour in.

Honywood School in Coggeshall, where Andy attended, described the youngster as “happy and fun loving young man”.

The school said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we share the news of the death of one of our previous learners, Andy Wood.

“Andy left Honywood last summer after five happy and memorable years with us.

“As a community we are shocked by the news.

“Andy was a beacon of positivity who radiated kindness.

“He was a happy and fun loving young man who left his mark with so many of us.

“His loss will be felt in every corner of our community.

“As a school and community, we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Andy’s family at this difficult time.”

The school also said it will be “reflecting with fondness on the many happy memories of him which will carry his legacy forward”.

Floral tributes near the scene in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford where Andy died on Sunday (Image: PA)

The tribute continued: “Every child is a valued part of our community, and it is our absolute privilege to be a part of their lives, to serve them and to help shape their character and future selves.

“Children leave Honywood ready to take their next steps in the world and to have that legacy cut short is never an easy thing to overcome or comprehend.

“It is at times like this we often need a hug and a human connection.

“It is so important we all display warmth and kindness to each other.

“At school we would like to provide reassurance it is ok to react through an emotional response and we will be here to support our learners and community at this difficult time.

“We shall ensure support is in place for our community to grieve for this tragic loss.”