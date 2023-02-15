A major Essex junction is partly shut due to a police incident, with traffic building around the area.
The A130 is partly shut at the Army and Navy Roundabout with police shutting the exit from the roundabout and major road south bound.
Images from the scene show a police car shutting the road and traffic building around the area.
Essex Travel News posted on Twitter: "Chelmsford – A1114 Baddow bypass closed eastbound between the Army and Navy roundabout at the Sandon slip road because of a police incident."
Chelmsford – A1114 Baddow bypass CLOSED eastbound between the Army and Navy roundabout at the Sandon slip road because of a police incident. pic.twitter.com/cdZIlLrx6t— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) February 15, 2023
