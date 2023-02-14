Andy Wood, who was 16, died after what police called an "isolated and targeted incident".

Andy was found injured close to a green space off Waterson Vale, in Chelmsford, at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

He was rushed to hospital but, sadly, later died.

Andy, from Braintree, attended Coggeshall's Honywood School and has been described as "kind" and "loving".

In a statement, his devastated family said: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people.

“His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

Following the incident, tributes have also poured in from the community as well as friends and loved ones on social media.

The teenager was described as someone who “lit up every room” and “one of the world’s kindest people”.

Flowers have also been laid at the crime scene in Chelmsford.

Floral tributes near the scene in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford, following the incident (Picture: PA) (Image: PA)

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody.

Specialist officers including detectives from the Serious Crime Directorate and forensic officers remained at the scene on Monday.

A cordon was in place while inquiries continued.

Police pictured in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford after the death of 16-year-old Andy Wood (Picture: PA) (Image: PA)

Speaking on Monday, head of major crime Det Supt Rob Kirby said: “This is a shocking incident leading to the death of a young boy and I understand that many will be concerned after waking up to this news.

“We are confident that this is an isolated and targeted assault.

“The specialist teams are likely to remain in the area for the next couple of days in order to continue gathering crucial evidence.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surround roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything to contact us.

"Additionally, anyone with any further information is asked to get in touch. We have launched a major incident public portal, meaning the public can submit information online, directly to the investigation team.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police, quoting crime reference 1321 of February 12.

Essex Police has launched a Major Incident Public Portal, meaning the public can submit information online, directly to the investigation team.

This can be accessed HERE.