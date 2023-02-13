Officers were called to Waterson Vale, in Chelmsford, at around 11:30pm last night following reports of a boy sustaining serious injuries.

The victim, 16, was then taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Essex Police say his family are aware and are receiving support from specialist officers.

In the early hours of this morning, an 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody.

A cordon is now in place and is set to remain there for “a while”.

Detective chief inspector. Ashley Howard, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said “This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life.

“We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family.

“A cordon has been put in place at Waterson Vale and we are likely to remain there for a while whilst enquiries continue.

“I know that this may cause disruption however it is vital we understand how this incident happened.”

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surrounding roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything, or anyone who has any further information to contact us to assist with this investigation.

“Please quote incident 1321 of 12 February when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”