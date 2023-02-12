Police were called to High Road in North Weald, close to Emberson Way, at around 1am this morning following reports of a man shooting the firearm at an unattended vehicle.

The suspect ran from the scene along High Road, in the direction of the A414 roundabout.

Officers, including crime scene investigators and specialist search dogs will be in the area today to carry out enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard said “This appears to be an isolated incident and our dedicated detectives and crime scene investigators are working alongside local policing teams to recover evidence from the location and obtain information to identify the suspect.

“If you have any information about this incident, including any CCTV, Ring Doorbell or dash cam footage that may assist the investigation team, please get in contact.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Please quote incident 79 of 12 February when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

"Please call us on 101, in an emergency always call 999. If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services."