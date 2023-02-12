The Loose Women star, 33, and her husband Joe Swash, have welcomed their newborn baby girl, after she gave birth at her Essex home.

The couple revealed they were expecting their fifth baby in December, three months after their wedding at Pickle Cottage in July.

Posting about the arrival on Instagram, the star said: "She’s Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

"You literally flew into our world. And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

"We can’t believe your here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."