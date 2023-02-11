The swan died after being shot with a catapult and suffered "a serious head trauma."

The charity hospital posted on Facebook about the incidents.

A spokesman said: "Another report of a dreadful wildlife crime. A swan killed with a catapult has understandably upset local residents.

"We are assisting the police with their enquiries. Tom examined and xrayed the deceased bird that had sustained a serious head trauma which sadly was not survivable.

"Second wildlife crime of the day. A wood pigeon that was shot locally to us was taken into a vets who have removed the pellet. We were going to sutre the wound but noticed its left leg was not moving normally. Sadly the bird has a bad fracture of the femur.

"If you took the bird into medivet please can you contact us on 01375 893893 asap please."