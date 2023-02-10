Essex Freemasons is donating £60,000 to support survivors of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The grant from Essex Freemasons and other Freemasons from across the country is going to the British Red Cross, UK for UNHCR and UNICEF, which is leading the relief effort on the ground.

The grant comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Red Crescent: responders group supporting survivors (Image: Somerset Freemasons)

The death toll is at more than 21,000 people following the disaster in south west Turkey and the border of Syria.

More than 50,000 people are injured, with 23 million people estimated to have been directly impacted by the powerful earthquakes.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of the morning on Monday, followed by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake just hours later.

The earthquake's impacts were so large tremors were reported in Cyprus, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan.

If the earthquake happened in the UK, the British Red Cross said it would have been felt by most of England and Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

The British Red Cross is aiding rescue efforts and providing emergency medical treatment, shelter, food, warm blankets and winter kits.

Luke Tredget, head of emergencies from the British Red Cross, said: “We’re very grateful for this generous grant which will allow us to provide immediate emergency relief to people who are in desperate need.

“This disaster has devastated vast areas of both countries and left millions of people in urgent need of help.”

Freemasons master: Paul Tarrant (Image: Essex Freemasons)

The provincial grand master of Essex Freemasons, Paul Tarrant, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help the Red Cross, UNICEF and the UNHCR with their relief effort following this terrible earthquake.

“People are in very urgent need of assistance and I’m proud that Freemasons are providing essential support to charities on the ground working with survivors.”