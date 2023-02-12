Around 70 per cent of Essex County Council street lights have been switched off between 1am and 5am since 2014 to save money and reduce carbon emissions.

But the authority had proposed keeping them off for longer by only switching them off at midnight and on at 6am.

The council felt the move, alongside the rolling out of an LED conversion programme, could save £1.3 million a year amid financial pressures.

But the plan will now not go ahead following a backlash from councillors.

Chris Pond, leader of the non-aligned group at the council, had told the authority’s cabinet: “It is not safe and it is not sensible… I know the county has to save money but that is not the way to do it.”

At a recent meeting of the full council, members voted to increase its share of council tax by 3.5 per cent.

This includes a 1.5 per cent council tax increase, plus a further two per cent ring-fenced to adult social care.

For an average Band D property household, the Essex County Council element of Council Tax will increase by £49.05 next year, or 94p per week.

Currently the county council Band D Council Tax bill stands at £1,401.12, which was an increase of £60.21, or 4.49 per cent, on the previous year’s bill.

But the rise in April comes against a backdrop of an increasingly widening budget gap for the council – expected to be £19m in 2024/25 rising to £75m by 2026/27, before further tax rises.