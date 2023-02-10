Mr Portwood, 42, was found injured in the car park close to Iceland in Furtherwick Road at about 1.45am last Saturday.

Jamie Lewis, 24, of Bensham Lane, Croydon, Keith Aransibia, 59, of no fixed abode, and Keiron Aransibia, 28, of Evelyn Denington Road, London, E6 have each been charged with murder.

Lewis has also been charged with sexual assault on a female and possession of a bladed article in a public place and both Keith and Kieron Aransibia have also been charged with assault.

They are due to appear in Southend Magistrates’ Court this morning.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone who has information about Matt’s murder to contact us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"A special portal has been set up through which information can be reported: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020122Q41-PO1.

"As well as through the online portal, you can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/21102/23.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."