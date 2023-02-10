These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, February 10 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound at Junction 25 there will be a carriageway closure between 9 pm and 5 am for reconstruction/renewal works.

In both directions between Colchester to Copdock Interchange for carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs between 9 pm and 5 am.

Additionally, in both directions between Chelmsford to Ingatestone, there will be carriageway closure for signs erection at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

No closures are scheduled for Friday, February 10.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 25 to 27 there will be carriageway and slip road closures for maintenance works between 11 pm and 5 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, February 11 in Essex?

A12

There are no A12 Essex Junction closures listed for this day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, February 12 in Essex?





A12

There are no A12 Essex Junction closures listed for this day.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.