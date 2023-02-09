A Met Police officer has been suspended from duty after being charged with rape by Essex Police.
PC Jordan Pascal, of the Met's Taskforce, was charged by Essex Police on Thursday, February 2 with an allegation of non-recent rape of a woman in 2009.
He joined the Met in June 2012 and has been suspended from duty.
PC Pascal is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on March 13.
Chief Superintendent Claire Smart, who leads the Met’s Taskforce Command, said: “PC Pascal has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.
"While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”
