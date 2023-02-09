The incident, which took place on the M11 near Stansted, involved a Toyota and a lorry on Monday, January 30 at 3.50pm.

Officers arrived alongside emergency services colleagues to deal with the incident.

But Essex Police announced on Thursday the 51-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota had sadly died, and that her family is being supported by officers.

The authorities are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to get in contact.

A number of accounts have already been taken from witnesses.

Essex Police can be contacted on 101, with anyone with any information asked to quote incident 751 on January 30.