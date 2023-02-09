Pete Wicks, notably recognised for his role in The Only Way Is Essex, visited the Danaher Animal Home in Wethersfield.

During his visit, Pete got hands on with some of the animals there, including dogs, cats and mice.

Sharing the news on their social media, the Danaher team posted a video of the TOWIE star enjoying cuddles with the pets staying on site.

In the post, they said said: "The lovely Pete Wicks from TOWIE visited Danaher last week.

“Pete had the opportunity to check out what goes on behind the scenes at Danaher and also cuddle some of the animals in our care.

“We hope Pete enjoyed his time with us and thank him for his support.”