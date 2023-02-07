London Stansted is introducing a new flight to Bergen in Norway next month.

The new flight will link the Essex airport to Scandinavia and will offer travellers from London and the East of England easy access to Norway's famous fjords.

London Stansted is introducing new flights to Bergen in Norway starting in March (Image: N/A)

Widerøe, the largest regional airline in Scandinavia, will operate a twice-weekly service to the country’s second-largest city using a 110-seat Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.

Starting on March 26, flights will depart London Stansted at 6.40pm on Fridays and 11.30am on Sundays with prices for one-way fares starting at £59.

A World Heritage Site located in the west of Norway, Bergen, is renowned for its Bryggen harbour district, one of Europe's oldest ports, and as the gateway to Norwegian fjords.

Sightseeing at Nærøyfjord (Picture: Øyvind Heen - fjords.com) (Image: Øyvind Heen - fjords.com)

Bergen will welcome new visitors from Stansted (Picture: VisitNorway.com) (Image: VisitNorway.com)

London Stansted’s Aviation Director Simon Gorrighan said: “We're delighted to welcome Widerøe to London Stansted, adding yet another new destination to our growing network and giving passengers even more choice when travelling from their local airport.

“This new route makes a beautiful region of Norway more accessible to UK travellers as well as being an important route for business, especially the energy industry in Norway and the East of England.”