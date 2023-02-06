Reality TV star Stephen Bear has found himself back in court again - this time for building a big black metal fence around his home without permission.

The 33-year-old was taken to court after he did not respond to council orders to take down the black railings that encircle his Essex home.

The 2016 Celebrity Big Brother winner was only last month found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

He will be sentenced on March 3 for sharing the 'revenge porn' sex tape he published in August 2020.

Today it emerged that he has also been caught up in a battle with council bosses over the black metal fencing outside his £600,000, three-bedroom home in Loughton.

It is "in excess of Permitted Development height," according to Epping Forest District Council.

The council ordered Bear to remove the metal fencing to his Loughton property in May 2021.

He ignored the notice by leaving the fence up and failed to appeal the order.

According to council documents he was ordered to take down the fence, posts, gate and any resulting debris.

Bear was then called to a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on March 3 2022 where he denied being in breach of the enforcement order between Aug 2021 and Jan 2022.

A trial on this issue was due to start last week but has since been put off until October.

The council and Mr Bear have both been contacted by SWNS for comment.