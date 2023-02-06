HOPES of the world’s last seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer returning to Clacton and Harwich this year are hanging in the balance.

Waverley made a triumphant return to the Tendring coast as part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2022 following a four-year absence.

But a huge hike in operating costs last season means that the trust that runs the ship is under increased financial pressure if it is to keep her sailing.

Fuel charges alone rose by 60 percent – some £300,000 in real terms – at a time when the bill for maintaining Waverley already topped £600,000 a year.

The trust has launched an appeal to raise £180,000 for dry dock costs and so far, they are more than halfway there.

Docked - the Waverley at Clacton Pier. Picture: Kevin Jay (Image: Kevin Jay)

Tim Wardley, chairman of the National Piers Society who has a 30-year association with Waverley, said the success of the appeal is crucial.

“The money is needed to get certain works carried out so that she will be back in the water for 2023 and play her vital contribution to the Year of the Pier celebrations which will be launched in style at Clacton on March 4,” he said.

“Last year was successful in many ways – especially the Thames programme which included calls at Clacton and Harwich, and which attracted more passengers than expected.

“However, we were hit by significant rises in operating costs that have taken away from the funds we now have available for maintenance and repairs.”

In 2022, Waverley was scheduled for seven calls at Clacton Pier as part of trips cruising the River Orwell, the River Thames through Tower Bridge, River Blackwater and River Stour. It also stopped at Harwich.

Docked - the Waverley at Clacton Pier. Picture: Kevin Jay (Image: Kevin Jay)

Billy Ball, a director of Clacton Pier, said that he hopes that the ship will return in the autumn.

“We carried out repairs at the berthing arm last year at our own cost because we desperately wanted the Waverley back and docking at our attraction,” he added.

“It is a magnificent sight as she steams in, and paddle steamers are very much a part of our history. Let’s hope the appeal is successful.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk/supporting-waverley/donate-to-waverley/