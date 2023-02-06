A CRASH involving a motorbike and a car resulted in a busy main road being blocked and drivers becoming stuck in queues of traffic.

Essex Police were called to the A12 near Kelvedon shortly before 8.30am on Monday before closing part of the Londonbound carriageway.

The rush-hour smash was between a motorcyclist and a driver but thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

The accident did, however, result in traffic coming to a standstill and eyewitnesses reported seeing at least four miles of queues.

Drivers were advised to expect lengthy delays, with many finding themselves stationary as far back as Colchester United's football stadium at Junction 28.

One motorist told the Gazette: "I saw three police cars and the officers had cordoned off the road. Traffic was at a standstill."

Essex Police have now launched an appeal for anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident to contact them.

A police spokesman said: “You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday.

“Alternatively you can call 101 or if you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 215 of 6 February.”