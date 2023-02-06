A WOMAN was dragged to the floor in an attempted robbery in Chelmsford.

The woman in her 70s was waiting for a bus in Bakers Lane at around 9.30am on Wednesday, January 25.

A man allegedly grabbed her bag and dragged her to the floor in an attempt to steal it.

Essex Police has released a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are looking to trace two men in a low-loader vehicle, a bus driver and a woman driving in a red car who may have seen the incident.

Witnesses have been asked to get in contact with the police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Chelmsford where a man tried to steal a woman’s bag.

“It happened in Bakers Lane at around 9.30pm on 25 January.

“The victim, a woman in her 70s, had been waiting for a bus when a man grabbed her bag and dragged her to the floor.

“In particular, we want to trace two men in a low-loader vehicle, a bus driver, and a woman driving a red car who we believe may have seen the incident.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/14931/23.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”