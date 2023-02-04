TWO men have been charged with robbery after thousands of pounds were stolen from a man in an Essex village during an armed attack.

Essex Police launched an investigation last year after a five-figure sum of cash was stolen from man in his 40s in School Lane, Beauchamp Roding on April 3.

Those involved were reportedly armed and the force has been treating the incident as a targeted attack ever since taking on the case.

In the days which followed the initial robbery two men were arrested by officers.

Jo Ion, 36, of Knights Way, Brentwood and Jamie Ronan, 24, of Vincent Street, Canning Town, have now been charged with robbery.

Ion has also been charged with possession of a Class B drug.

They are both due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on April 24.