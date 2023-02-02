A LARGE pothole on the A12 carriageway has been reported to the Police.

A large pothole on the A12 northbound carriageway between J32 and J24 in Kelvedon North has been reported to Essex highways.

Currently, Essex Police officers are en route to find the reported carriage emergency.

Drivers have also been warned of a broken down vehicle on the A12 between Spring Lane and the Colchester Stadium.

This is also on the northbound carriageway.

For more information, follow Essex Travel News on Twitter.