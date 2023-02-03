Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

A12

On the A12 Northbound at Junction 25 there will be an entry slip road closure until 9pm on February 5.

Meanwhile, in both directions from Chelmsford to Ingatestone, there will be carriageway closure for signs erection from 9pm to 5pm.

Dartford Crossing

No closures are scheduled for Friday, February 3.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 27 and 25 there will be carriageway closure and link road closure for maintenance works from 11pm to 5am.

Also on the anti-clockwise way between Junction 29 and 28 there will be carriageway closure and lane closure for inspection works from 1pm to 6am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, February 4 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound at Junction 25 there will be an entry slip road closure until 9pm on February 5.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

A12

On the A12 Northbound at Junction 25 there will be an entry slip road closure until 9pm on February 5.

Also on the A12 Northbound there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.