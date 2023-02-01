AN Essex fugitive wanted in connection with a drive-by murder investigation has been arrested in Morocco.

Nana Oppong, 42, was among 13 fugitives named in a National Crime Agency most wanted campaign last year.

He was wanted as part of an Essex Police investigation into the murder of Robert Powell, 50, who was shot eight times outside a party in Water Lane, Harlow, on June 13, 2020.

Mr Oppong, whose last known address was West Road, Newham, London, was arrested trying to enter Morocco in late September last year.

As well as featuring on the Most Wanted campaign, an Interpol red notice, a worldwide alert, was also issued for Mr Oppong.

He was arrested using false identity documents as he tried to enter Morocco from Spain.

Mr Oppong remains in custody as extradition proceedings are underway.

He is the seventh fugitive to be arrested from the Most Wanted campaign, which is run in conjunction with independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement and UK policing.

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said: "Mr Oppong's arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and because of the vigilance of our Moroccan partners and support from Interpol.

"This is another excellent result and shows that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK.

"Working with our colleagues at home and abroad, we will continue to hunt those on the run."

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, who has been leading the Essex Police investigation, said: "Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert's family.

"Our work continues, and we won't stop until Mr Oppong is back in the UK and facing the courts."

Lord Ashcroft, founder, and chair of the charity Crimestoppers, said: "It's very encouraging that another fugitive has been caught whilst on the run abroad.

"This highlights the success of our joint Most Wanted campaign as more than half of the wanted individuals have now been arrested."