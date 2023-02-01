Legendary It’s Not Unusual singer Sir Tom Jones is to return to Audley End for another huge outdoor show.

Following a stunning sold-out concert last year, and due to phenomenal demand, Heritage Live has announced the return of Tom Jones to Audley End House & Gardens this summer.

The iconic Welsh performer will take to the stage on Sunday, August 6 as part of Heritage Live’s 2023 summer outdoor concert series in the grounds of the English Heritage estate in Saffron Walden, Essex.

Demand for Sex Bomb star Sir Tom’s gig at Audley End in 2022 could have seen it sold out several times over, with the Saffron Walden Reporter commenting on the show ‘…he's still got that powerful voice with a set spanning more than six decades of hits.’

On the forthcoming show, Heritage Live organiser Giles Cooper said: “Last year’s show by Tom Jones at Audley End was so special for everyone in attendance.

“To be able to have him perform once again as part of our concert series for 2023 is truly wonderful. Audley is such a spectacular setting for live music, and 2023 is shaping up to be the best year of shows there yet.”

With a diverse career spanning over 60 years, Sir Tom Jones has gone from strength to strength, with his seminal and ubiquitous hits such as It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah, What’s New Pussycat?, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Sex Bomb, and more.

Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than six decades, he continues to garner critical acclaim, including with the release of his most recent album, Surrounded By Time.

The album made him the oldest male to claim a number 1 spot on the UK Official Album Chart with an album of new material, overtaking Bob Dylan.

Sir Tom Jones will return to Audley End on August 6, 2023. (Image: Heritage Live)

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Wednesday, February 8.

To register for the pre-sale visit https://arep.co/p/tom-jones.

Tickets for Sir Tom Jones - and special guests to be announced - will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 10.