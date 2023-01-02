- Teachers throughout Essex are staging a mass walkout today
- Members of the National Education Union are taking to picket lines
- The union is fighting for a pay rise for its thousands of members
- Some schools have enforced partial closures as a result of the strikes
- University staff, civil servants and train drivers are also striking
