Live

Essex teachers take part in day of strike action

By George King

  • Teachers throughout Essex are staging a mass walkout today
  • Members of the National Education Union are taking to picket lines
  • The union is fighting for a pay rise for its thousands of members
  • Some schools have enforced partial closures as a result of the strikes
  • University staff, civil servants and train drivers are also striking

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos