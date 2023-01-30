A YOUNG teen has been missing for one month and police have released a continued appeal in the hopes of locating him.

Jaden Stone, 14, is understood to have gone missing on December 30.

He has connections to Romford, Chelmsford and South Ockendon.

Police say they need to check on his welfare and are hoping for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for the public's help to find missing 14-year-old boy Jaden Stone.

“We released an appeal earlier this month to find him and we still need to check on his welfare.

“He is described as a white boy, of a slim build with fairly long, brown hair.

“He has connections to Romford, Chelmsford and South Ockendon.

“If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 101, quoting reference 871 of 30 December.”