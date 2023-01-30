MORE than 300 children across Essex are missing out on school, it has been revealed.

There are currently 45 youngsters in Tendring that are considered to be missing education.

Children missing education are defined as those who are of compulsory school age who are not registered pupils at a school and are not receiving suitable education otherwise than at a school.

It includes children whose parents are not proactively seeking a school place or where parents have stated their intention to electively home educate but the county council has concerns regarding their home education arrangements.

Tendring Council’s Community Leadership Overview and Scrutiny Committee discussed the issue of children not in education at a meeting on Tuesday.

A report said: “In recent years, Essex has seen a significant increase in the number of children and young people who are listed as being in receipt of elective home education (EHE).

“In addition, due to the number of families moving into Essex from other local authority areas, we have a number of children and young people who are without a school place and where there is not evidence to suggest that parents are proactively seeking school places.

“The education compliance team within Essex County Council actions all referrals relating to children missing education and will act on any concerns regarding the provision of EHE by parents.”

At the end of 2022, a total of 45 (11 primary phase and 34 secondary phase) of the total 330 children and young people listed as ‘children missing education’ across Essex reside within the Tendring district, while 402 (124 primary phase and 278 secondary phase) of the total 2,616 children and young people listed as ‘electively home educated’ across Essex live in the district.

Nationally, there is a rising trend in children missing education.

Research suggests the impact of children missing education can include slower progress in learning and worse prospects for future employment, as well as poorer mental health and emotional wellbeing, restricted social and emotional development and increased vulnerability to safeguarding issues and criminal exploitation.

The report added: “Children missing out on a formal full-time education can also have significant emotional and financial implications, be detrimental to communities, reinforcing stereotypes and increasing isolation.”