A MAJOR road is closed and there are delays of one hour due to a “severe collision”.

The A14 eastbound carriageway near Ipswich is closed between junction 58, Lowestoft and junction 59, Trimley St Martin.

The collision occurred at about 7.20am this morning.

Suffolk Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

A spokesman for National Highways East said: “Suffolk Police lead the response to a serious collision which occurred at approximately 07:20 this morning.

“They are assisted at the scene by the East England Ambulance Service and the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

“National Highways have resources en route to assist with traffic management.

“There are severe delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times between J56 (Ipswich) and J58 approaching the closure.

“Diversion route • “Exit the A14 eastbound at J58 Levington and follow the A12 to Foxhall roundabout.

• “At the roundabout take the third exit onto Newbourne road.

• “After 200 yards turn right towards Bucklesham and continue through Brightwell to Croft House junction and rejoin the A14 eastbound carriageway.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”