MULTIPLE vacant pubs are in need of a new landlord in the county.

Many pubs in Essex are temporarily closed and looking for a new landlord to take over.

There are a number of tenancy agreements which include accommodation for a new landlord to live in.

Below is a list of some of the pubs up for grabs.

1. The Swan

The Swan pub in Wickford (Image: Google)

Where: Broadway, Wickford, Essex, SS11 7AD

Ingoing cost: TBC

Annual rent: TBC

The Swan pub is on the corner of Broadway and Swan Lane in Wickford.

It has great transport links close by, which include buses and Wickford train station.

It is in the centre of Wickford and has a large catering kitchen.

The pub company is looking for an experienced operator to work with them to develop the site and put it back on the map.

The pub closed for an unknown reason earlier this month.

2. Whalebone

The Whalebone in South Woodham Ferrers (Image: Google)

Where: Old Wickford Road, South Woodham, Ferrers, Chelmsford, Essex, CM3 5QU

Ingoing cost: £19,250

Annual rent: £41,000

The pub is located on a large plot in a cul de sac with a large, open-plan garden.

It has a potential turnover of £614,000 per annum.

It includes private accommodation split over two floors and is said to be in good order.

3. Half Butt Inn

The Half Butt Inn in Great Horkesley (Image: Google)

Where: Nayland Road, Great Horkesley, Colchester, Essex, CO6 4ET

Ingoing cost: £12,850

Annual rent: £23,500

The Half Butt Inn is three miles from the centre of Colchester.

It features a beer garden, a children’s play area and a large lawned garden.

It has a potential turnover of £309,000 per annum.

4. The Crown

The Crown in Thorpe le Soken (Image: Google)

Where: High Street, Thorpe le Soken, Clacton On Sea, Essex, CO16 0DY

Ingoing cost: £13,250

Annual rent: £15,000

The Crown is on the busy main road of Thorpe le Soken.

It is said to be very well decorated with exposed beams, coving and chandeliers.

It has a children’s play area, beer garden and more.

It has a potential turnover of £321,000 per annum.

5. Cherry Tree

The Cherry Tree in Witham (Image: Google)

Where: Cressing Road, Witham, Essex, CM8 2NW

Ingoing Cost: £19,901

Annual Rent: £27,506

The Cherry Tree in Witham will be undergoing a refurbishment of the exterior of the pub.

There is a large garden with 90 external covers and a car park.

The current landlords are looking for something with extensive experience to continue running the pub.