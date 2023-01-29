The Met Office has responded to claims over forecasts of a ‘snow bomb’ hitting the UK as temperatures drop.

It comes as the forecasters delivered their long-range weather outlook finding that a “polar vortex” could create a deep freeze across the UK.

However, the Met Office has shared that any suggestions of a ‘deep freeze’ are premature and have not forecasted any snowfall for February.

As it shares: “Changeable weather conditions are likely to bring rainfall, heavy at times, to the north and west. The south and east are expected to see some lighter rain or showers at times, interspersed with some drier and brighter period.”

Although the chances for snow next month are small, the Met Office did share that freezing temperatures could be coming to an end.

What's the weather doing for the first half of the weekend?



Check out Saturday's 4cast for the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/rQhQPdqskO — Met Office (@metoffice) January 27, 2023

The cold weather saw the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) extend the level three cold weather alert for the fourth time due to the continued ‘overnight frosts”.

With recent nights seeing temperatures drop to -6C in some areas of the country.

The alert was originally in place for January 16 but was extended to January 28.

Now the forecasters have predicted that there will be “settled conditions” creating a larger risk of overnight frost and freezing fog in February.