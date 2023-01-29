Update:

Police have confirmed Mr Brittain has now been found.

A MAN has been reported missing after being last seen leaving a hospital.

Terrance Brittain, 56, was last seen on Friday morning leaving Broomfield Hospital at around 10am.

He has links across Chelmsford, Clacton, Colchester, Suffolk and Bishops Stortford.

Police believe it is possible he could have travelled to Harwich.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie/ jacket with black trousers and blue Adidas trainers with orange laces.

Essex Police has released a public appeal for anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 999.

“If you have seen Terrance or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 999, quoting incident 528 of 27 January.”