A WOMAN has died following a ‘serious collision’ on a major road.

An 83-year-old woman has died in hospital following a crash between junction 17 for Howe Green and junction 16 for Galleywood on Tuesday, January 3.

A crash occurred between three vehicles on the London-bound carriageway shortly after 8pm.

A white Toyota Hiace van, a Vauxhall Zafira and a gold Ford Eco-Sport were involved.

The woman was a passenger in the Vauxhall Zafira.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of the woman.

Officers are looking for anyone with information to get in contact.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers in our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate a serious collision on the A12 earlier this month.

“We were called to the A12 on the London-bound carriageway between junction 17 and 16 shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, 3 January following a collision involving three vehicles.

“The cars involved were a white Toyota Hiace van, a Vauxhall Zafira and a gold Ford Eco-Sport.

“One of the passengers in the Vauxhall Zafira, an 83-year-old lady sadly died in hospital this week.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision and could assist with our enquiries to contact us.

“Please quote incident 1137 of 3 January.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”