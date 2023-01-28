RESIDENTS are concerned about the outcome of a rescue mission for a seal stuck in a fishing lake.

Nelson the seal has become a famous star in Rochford and is loved by many in the district, despite eating an estimated £4000 worth of fish.

It is believed the seal has died after a rescue attempt as an eye witness described the scene and said the seal failed to resurface following the use of a tranquillizer gun.

The seal has been in Hall fishery lake in Rochford Reservoir since December, 12 last year.

Fish snack: the seal tucking into a fish Photo: Darren Lindsey (Image: Darren Lindsey)

Multiple rescue attempts have been carried out by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team.

Crews were at the lake yesterday hoping to catch the seal to return it to its natural environment.

One eyewitness, Darren Lindsey, from Rochford, was walking his dog when he saw crews at the lake.

He said: “They had a tranquillizer gun and shot towards the seal.

Taking shot: experts in the lake Photo: Darren Lindsey (Image: Darren Lindsey)

“I am surprised they went down that route and I am interested to see why they did.

“I don’t see why a trap or cage wasn’t used instead.

“They said they had enough experts and divers there, but to me, it didn’t seem like they were ready.

“The seal didn’t resurface afterwards and they didn’t seem to be able to find it.

“I was hoping for a successful rescue.

On-site: crews at the lake yesterday (Image: Darren Lindsey)

“It is such a shame as so many people came down to watch him every day.”

Rochford District Councillor, Dave Sperring, responsible for the environment said: “It was very tightly controlled with who was there.

“It is desperately sad, it became a local character overnight.

“As I understand it was injured and the rescue was necessary to get it back to its natural environment.

“They had it well managed, all the experts that could possibly be there were there.

“It’s a protected species, I’ve met these people on many occasions and they're very conscientious.

“They wouldn’t have gone out to deliberately kill it.

“They wouldn’t have made all these attempts for that outcome.

“Occasionally things don’t go as we hoped, it’s one of these things that we have to face on occasions.”

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue have been contacted for a comment.