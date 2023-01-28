A TEENAGER is wanted by police after failing to comply with a court order.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing to locate 18-year-old Callum Taylor, who is wanted for failing to comply with a court order.

“He has connections across Basildon as well as Pitsea and Laindon.

“Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 42BY/111/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”