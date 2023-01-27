THOUSANDS of knives have been taken off the streets of Essex following a crackdown by authorities.

Since May last year, statistics show Essex Police destroyed as many as 11,263 bladed articles which totalled almost a tonne in weight.

The authority’s chief inspector, Ian Hughes, said knife bins have played a major part in seeing the rate of knife crime drop throughout the county.

In the 12 months to April 2020, 1,881 knife-enabled offences were recorded by the police; but in the 12 months to April 2022, that figure had dropped by 13 per cent, down to 1,629.

Mr Hughes said: “Our knife bins are available to the public 24/7 to deposit knives and other weapons safely and they are very successful in removing thousands of knives from our streets, homes and communities every year.

"But we know there is more to do to reduce the number of tragedies involving knife injuries which unfold every year.”

After police take knives out of homes or off the streets, they are then destroyed at a secure location.

There are also 16 knife bins in towns and cities across Essex where people can safely deposit bladed articles.

Weapons in Colchester can be deposited at Colchester Police Station, Southway, CO3 3BU.