Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, January 27 in Essex?





A12

In both directions between Junction 13 and 15, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

At the same time, there will also be carriageway closures, lane closures, a contraflow and a diversion route in place due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works in both directions between Junction 19 and 29.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise from the Dartford Crossing to Junction 31 there will be exit slip closures and lane closures for technology work from 11pm to 5.30am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, January 28 in Essex?

A12

Again, in both directions between Junction 13 and 15, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

Also, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 5am on January 28 to 9pm on February 5.

Finally, on the A12 northbound between Junction 11 and 12, there will be a carriageway closure for white lining/road markings from 10pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, January 29 in Essex?





A12

Again on the A12 northbound between Junction 11 and 12, there will be a carriageway closure for white lining/road markings from 10pm to 5am.

Also, the Junction 25 entry slip road closure will continue.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.