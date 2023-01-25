RESIDENTS have been left homeless due to the smoke damage in their home following a fire.

Firefighters from Grays Fire Station attended to a fire in South Road in South Ockendon this afternoon.

Crews were called at 3.58pm when residents heard their smoke alarms going off.

When they arrived, crews reported the house was heavily smoke logged and there was a fire in a bedroom of the property.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by a hairdryer which caught bedding alight.

Residents are now being warned not to use hairdryers to warm or dry clothing.

Watch Manager Gary Bannister from Grays Fire Station said: “We do not recommend you use a hairdryer to warm or dry any clothing.

“They can catch material alight if it gets too close and they also take a long time to cool down and could catch material alight if you put the dryer down while it’s still hot.”