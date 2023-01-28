A RANGE of unique Essex properties are up for auction next month.
Properties in Maldon, Colchester, Brightlingsea. Chelmsford and Basildon are set to go under the hammer at Clive Emson Auctioneers in February.
1. First-floor maisonette for investment
Where: 205 Bergholt Road, Colchester
Price: £130,000 to £140,000
This two-bedroom maisonette is vacant and up for investment in Braiswick.
The property is in need of some minor refurbishment work.
2. Bungalow up for improvement
Where: 12A Creekhurst Close, Brightlingsea
Price: £200,000
This semi-detached residential bungalow has gardens at the front and rear as well as an off-road parking space and garage.
It is up for auction with vacant possession.
It is in need of some improvement but has a gas heating system and double-glazed windows.
3. Three-storey mixed-use investment property
Where: 32, 32A and 32B High Street, Maldon
Price: Freehold guide price of £550,000 to £575,000
This three-story property in Maldon High Street is split into three commercial spaces, with two currently in use and one vacant office space.
Number 32 is let by Templeman Opticians and 32A is let by The Diner restaurant.
The ground floor entrance and upstairs office space of 32B is vacant.
It is part let at £31,000 per year and is expected to have the potential to reach a rental value of £54,000 when fully let.
4. Three-bedroom residential property
Where: 49 Lower Street, Chelmsford
Price: Freehold guide price of £360,000 to £375,000
This extended semi-detached house near Chelmsford city centre is listed with vacant possession.
5. Split level maisonette
Where: 460 Whitmore Way, Basildon
Price: Leasehold guide price of £75,000
This property above a parade of shops is in need of complete refurbishment.
The property is listed with vacant possession.
