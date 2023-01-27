A VILLAGE club is looking back on a deadly flood and other natural disasters whch swept through the area.

The Tiptree Garden Club will be revisiting historical weather events which had an impact on the village.

A talk will be presented by speaker Tony Earl titled ‘Weather, not the weather’.

One of the points discussed will be the 1953 floods which happened overnight on January 31 1953.

This year marks 70 years since the flood brought devastation to the county.

A total of 104 people died in Essex because of the flood and 32,000 people had to leave their homes.

The flood water submerged 160,000 acres of land, making it unusable for several years.

A spokesman for the club said: “The unusual title for a talk sees the return of speaker Tony Earle, he has a fascinating talk lined up for the club about local weather phenomena.

“Such as the earthquake that happened in the Wigborough area in the 1800s, the 1953 floods and more.

“Tony would like members and visitors to bring any information or memories about these events or other climate-related information to club night, to share with the audience.”

The meeting is on Thursday, February 2 at 7.30pm at St Luke’s Church Extension.

Admission costs £2 for members and £3 for non-members.

There will be a raffle and refreshments will be available.

For more information, go to www.tiptreegardenclub.com or visit The Tiptree Garden Club’s Facebook page.