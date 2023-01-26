A “GUN” was fired at protesters who have spent months fighting to save a beloved 100-year-old oak tree.

Campaigners claim that a car drove past the group at roughly 4pm on Tuesday, with “at least two men inside” who “opened fire” at three woman standing at the tree on Ashingdon Road, Rochford.

It is believed that a BB-gun or similar style weapon was used.

The tree has been at the centre of protests for more than three months, with campaigners attempting to prevent it from being cut down as part of plans to build 662 homes.

Essex Police “responded within minutes”, with officers flooding the road after multiple reports of a car being driven by “men armed with weapons”.

A spokesman for Save the Holt Farm Oak Tree campaign group said: “It was at least two guys in the car, they drove past the tree and shouting something out of the window.

“Both then shot towards the three ladies who were standing there at the tree.

“They were coming from the direction of Rochford towards Ashingdon, and as they went slowly past the tree the front and back passenger had guns.

“They were pointing them at the ladies, before firing.

“It was awful.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt but it is very frightening for those involved.

“It is such a worry, but we are hope it was just a one-off, very badly thought out, moment of madness.

“We have huge support from the community but with all things like this, there are a handful of regulars who shout abuse from their windows, so we are hoping it was just a badly thought out prank from someone like that.”

Back in October protesters moved into a platform raised in the 100-year-old tree to try to prevent it from being chopped down.

Bloor Homes has been granted permission to build 662 new homes nearby, and bosses say the tree needs to be removed for a new road layout.

In response to these reports, Essex Police did confirm it is investigating reports of firearms being used.

A spokesman said: “Initial reports from callers indicated they had seen two people with firearms.

“We are investigating these reports.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, one of which is the proximity of the incident to an ongoing protest.”

Essex Police at this stage believe the weapon may have made a sound, but do not believe there was a discharge.