ESSEX Police has released a warning after youngsters were seen playing on iced over ponds over the weekend.

The Force Control Room, which handles 999 calls, wrote on social media on Sunday there were two incidents of children on the frozen surface.

This afternoon we've had two incidents about kids playing on top of ponds/lakes iced over.

For your own safety please do not play onto of iced ponds, we have had officers attend both incidents due to the risk. — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) January 22, 2023

The dangers of frozen over ponds and lakes are well-known, particularly after an incident last month where four children died after falling through ice in a pond on Birmingham.

