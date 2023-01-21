THE chief constable of Essex Police has said it falls on police officers “to put right what has been done by the few”.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington addressed the force’s latest recruits in light of the crimes of former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick.

Carrick waged a campaign of terror against women for two decades, committing 48 rapes to become one of the worst sex offenders in modern history.

Determined - Ben-Julian Harrington (Image: Essex Police)

Mr Harrington said the case made him angry but determined and told the new officers "it falls to us, the many, to put right what has been done by the few".

"This week, I will be frank with you, has challenged our profession and it has challenged me.

“When I read about the appalling criminal acts committed by a former PC, David Carrick, who served with another force, I was saddened.

Disgraced - David Carrick (Image: Metropolitan Police)

“He claimed to serve the public, yet he used our profession and the privilege that came with it to prey on women.

"I was also angry – how could someone who swore the same oath that we have sworn, cause so much harm and hurt to so many?

"But I was also determined. Determined that his acts would neither define me, nor you, nor our proud profession.”