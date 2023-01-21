WHEN it comes to picturesque villages perfect for a soothing stroll, Instagram backdrop, or relaxing Sunday lunch, Essex really is blessed in abundance.

The hustle and bustle of inner-city life of course excites, but there is something magical about the tranquillity and rural wonder afforded to those living village life.

From the close-knit sense of community and unpolluted air to fresh produce and a calming atmosphere, villages offer an unrivalled purity and clarity of mind.

For people fortunate enough to reside in such delightful habitations, none of this will be a revelation – after all, the perks of village life sit placidly on your doorsteps.

But for those perhaps unaware of the geographical surprises positioned under their noises, we have listed some of Essex’s best villages below.

Dedham

Tucked away in Dedham Vale, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty no less, Dedham is nothing short of a dreamscape.

Renowned for its Georgian buildings, this village offers a High Street of heart-warming watering holes, quirky indie shops, and landmark St Mary’s Church.

It is even home to a famous Wilkin and Sons tearoom, the go-to place for visitors looking to take a break from their travels with a tasty cream tea.

Finchingfield

Located in the Braintree district, Finchingfield is described as being the “textbook example of the traditional English village” by tourism body Visit Essex.

The award-winning settlement, which was once called Phincingfelda, is also considered the most photographed village in the country.

And no wonder.

It boasts everything from a traditional windmill, the historic Guildhall, coloured cottages, a duck pond and a photogenic village green and bridge.

Tollesbury

Cited as one of the best villages for those with a penchant for walking and nature, Tollesbury is positioned right near the heart of the frankly amazing river Blackwater.

Its glorious land, used to farm for centuries, is home to grazing cattle and grass-nibbling sheep, while its close proximity to water benefits its oyster fishing industry.

Tollesbury, “the village of plough and sail” is located between Colchester and Maldon, also has an interesting history of constructing – uniquely - racing yachts.

Ramsden Bellhouse

This year Ramsden Bellhouse, in Basildon, was voted as one of the poshest villages in the country, making it surely worthy of a visit regardless of whatever it has to offer.

The small village, located in the countryside between Billericay and Wickford, is considered one of the more desirable in the UK.

Its so-called “chocolate-box appeal”, kerb appeal and great lifestyle amenities make it a sought-after place to live, and also visit.

Its Fox & Hounds pub is extremely popular with both locals and day-trippers alike and the village’s strong community is welcoming.

Some of the area’s stunning properties, the driveways of which play host to equally as pretty cars, can be eye-wateringly expensive, but it doesn’t cost to look, does it.