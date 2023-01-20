POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Chelmsford.

Lorraine Hogg, 51 was last seen around 5.30pm yesterday and an appeal has been launched to “ensure she is okay”.

She is described as a white woman, about 5ft 1 and with brown hair, which is believed to be in a ponytail.

Police said she could be wearing black leggings, grey trainers and a long black or grey quilted coat.

Anyone with information in connection to her whereabouts has been asked to contact the police.

