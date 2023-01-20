PLANS to convert a prominent seafront spot into a £1million lounge café and bar have been given the go-ahead.

Loungers UK, which operates more than 200 sites across the country including The Lounges and The Cosy Club chains, submitted plans to turn the Atlanta building on the Lower Promenade into a ‘lounge café’, called Martello Lounge.

The firm said the venue, which is expected to open its doors on Wednesday, will be transformed into a retro-inspired retreat “with a nod to a glamorous bygone era”.

The firm’s plans to create a new shopfront and create a decked external seating area have been approved by Tendring Council’s planning committee.

Retro style - how similar Loungers restaurant looks (Image: Loungers)

It said the proposals would add to the vitality of the 1950s building and improve its visual appearance.

The company has also submitted plans for three illuminated signs, which were also approved.

Planning officers say will not be out of keeping due to its proximity to Clacton Pier and Clacton Pavilion.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism said: “This is a very exciting application and time for Clacton seafront.

“We are currently exploring how to better use our coastline and now we are seeing private businesses getting behind that too, looking at how they can improve their offering will not only benefit visitors to the area but residents alike.

“I look forward to seeing them thrive in 2023 “If you think you can deliver something exciting along part of our seafront – whether it is one of our suggestions above or something else – please do get in touch with us.”

The new venue will include heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors - alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting.

On the front of the building, under a canopy will be ‘Eric’s Kiosk’ - where beachgoers will able to purchase drinks and snacks.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, previously said: “We are delighted to be bringing Loungers to Clacton.

“Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.”