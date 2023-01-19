POLICE say they are investigating an incident which saw two of its officers taken to hospital following a “traumatic” collision.

Shortly before 12.50pm on Sunday, January 15, police officers were travelling in Halstead Road in response to an emergency when a collision occurred between the police car and a white Mercedes being driven by a member of the public.

The A131 between Halstead and Braintree was closed whilst officers carried out their investigation.

A resident's wall was destroyed in the incident.

Smashed - the police vehicle was left severely damaged following the incident (Image: N/A)

The driver and passenger of a Mercedes were treated at the scene, in High Garrett, by paramedics for minor injuries.

READ MORE >> Wall outside Essex home smashed after 'police car involved in two-vehicle crash'

The driver and passenger of the police vehicle were taken to hospital having sustained injuries and released a few hours later.

Damage - the incident left a resident's wall in pieces (Image: N/A)

Sergeant Mark Hewitt, Roads Policing Officer, investigating, said: “Our inquiries continue but we would like anyone who was travelling along Halstead Road to contact us.

“If they have dash cam footage, we would like to see it to help us establish the facts in the lead-up to the collision.

Collision- the other car was written off (Image: N/A)

“It was a traumatic event for all involved, but thankfully those concerned sustained only minor injuries.”

Anyone with information should contact the force via the Essex Police website, calling 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting crime reference number 443 of January 15.