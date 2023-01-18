Police have released CCTV footage of man who has not been seen for a month.

Timothy Hatcher was last seen on December 18 and was reported missing two days later.

Specialist police officers will be searching an area near the A1114, close to the Army and Navy roundabout in Chelmsford, as they continue the search for Timothy.

The 69-year-old from Chelmsford is described as vulnerable and receives support from carers multiple times each day.

A significant investigation has been carried out to find Timothy including widespread searches in and around Chelmsford, CCTV enquiries, analysing phone and financial data, and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

As a result of that work, police now have a new confirmed sighting of Timothy, later on December 18.

A Essex Police spokesman said: "We now know Timothy attended The Star pub, in Baddow Road, before going to the Aldi store, off Parkway.

"We can now also release CCTV footage of him outside that Aldi. This is now the last confirmed sighting of Timothy and our search will continue in that area today, Wednesday January 18. That footage is available on our social media.

"As part of that search, one lane of the eastbound A1114, Essex Yeomanry Way, will be closed from about 9.30am. That closure may be in place throughout the day.

"We appreciate the lane closure may lead to some congestion in the area, but we hope motorists will appreciate this is will allow officers to continue their search for Timothy.

"We would also ask that our officers are not disturbed whilst carrying out their important work."

Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton added: “Since Timothy’s disappearance, we have been running a significant search operation to give us the best chance of finding him.

“Thanks to that tireless work, we have now been able to piece together the latter part of Timothy’s day on December 18.

“We know from this work that Timothy appeared to be disorientated at the time and of course our concerns for him continue to grow.

“I would again ask for anyone who believes they could have information on Timothy’s whereabouts to please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 immediately.