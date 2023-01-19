A RESIDENT has demanded action be done to tackle speeding cars outside his home after a police vehicle was involved in a crash which seriously damaged his property.

Paul Brown lives in Halstead Road in High Garrett and has once again seen his property damaged due to an accident outside his house.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, saw a police car collide with another vehicle, which in turn caused severe damage to his brick wall.

Damage - the incident left Mr Brown's wall in pieces (Image: N/A)

The 52-year-old said: “It was 12.50 on Sunday and we were having a visitor.

“The person indicated to turn right into our drive and as they were turning a police car tried to overtake.

“It has written off the woman’s car and crashed into a section of my wall.

“I haven’t got a quote yet regarding it being fixed.”

Incident - traffic was halted after the crash (Image: N/A)

Police said they are investigating the two-vehicle collision.

A police spokesman said: "Shortly before 12.50am on Sunday, January 15, our officers were travelling in Halstead Road, Braintree, in response to an emergency when a collision occurred between our car and a white Mercedes being driven by a member of the public.

"The A131 between Halstead and Braintree was closed whilst we carried out our investigation.

"The driver and passenger of a Mercedes were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

"The driver and passenger of our vehicle were taken to hospital having sustained minor injuries and released a few hours later."

Crash - the other car was written off (Image: N/A)

Sergeant Mark Hewitt, Roads Policing Officer, investigating, said: “Our enquiries continue but we would like anyone who was travelling along Halstead Road to contact us.

"If they have dash cam footage, we would like to see it to help us establish the facts in the lead-up to the collision.

“It was a traumatic event for all involved, but thankfully those concerned sustained only minor injuries."

Those with information, CCTV or dash cam footage should get in contact with the force.

Please quote incident 443 of January 15 when providing any information.

However, this is not the first incident Mr Brown has witnessed.

READ MORE >> Tributes to 'wonderful' mum, 34, who lost cancer battle five weeks after diagnosis

READ MORE >> Visitors 'will be put off visiting' picturesque village while new bridge is built

He said: “The last accident was in November when a McLaren sports car lost control overtaking a family and skidded over 140 metres down the road before stopping against my brick wall and demolishing a section of hedging.

Accident - a previous incident saw a narrow miss for this McLaren (Image: N/A)

“The road is not fit for purpose. It should not change to the national speed limit at the Three Counties Crematorium.

“It should remain at 40mph through to Halstead or at the worst be reduced to 50.

“Where there are entrances to properties or other junctions there should be a solid line.

“There is no junction warning signs for Petersfield Lane or Rayne Hatch Wood Road.

“Tens of thousands of pounds in council costs have been incurred by emergency services attending these accidents, surely it would be cheaper just to reduce the speed and stop anyone being killed.”

Response - emergency services on the scene of the McLaren incident (Image: N/A)

An Essex Highways spokesperson said: “The best way to take any highways matter forward is to speak to your local Essex County Councillor who can raise the issue at the next Local Highways Panel.

"Any traffic management or signage issues raised at the Local Highways Panel can then be investigated.”

Essex Police were contacted for comment but did not respond at the time of going to press.