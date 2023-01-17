A POPULAR petrol station is closed after its roof collapsed following heavy rainfall.

The roof of the petrol station at the Tesco Extra shop in Maldon collapsed on Saturday evening.

No-one was injured during the incident and the service remains closed whilst arrangements for repairs are made.

Tesco said they will keep customers updated on the status of the petrol station.

The nearest petrol station available is 2.3 miles away at Morrisons in Limebrook Way.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “The petrol station at our Maldon Extra store is currently closed for repairs to the forecourt roof.

“We’ll keep the community updated on a re-opening date and apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”