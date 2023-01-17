A WARNING has been issued to drivers travelling across Essex this morning following “numerous” weather-related accidents.

Temperatures throughout the county plummeted below freezing overnight with likes of Clacton, Colchester, Southend and Braintree now experiencing chills of -4C.

As a result, treacherous icy patches have developed on some of the more minor and untreated roads on the vast Essex network.

According to Essex Travel News, several motorists have already fallen victims to crashes due to the freezing temperatures.

A spokesman said: “Essex Police say there have been numerous accidents on minor roads and ask drivers to drive to the conditions.

“Please also ensure all windows are clear of ice before setting out.”

The A12's northbound carriageway between Shenfiled and Margaretting has also been closed this morning due to a build-up of ice caused by a burst water main.

As a resut, queues of traffic are building to back along the Brentwood bypass and there is also slow moving motorists southbound approaching Junction 12.